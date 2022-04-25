Jersey gymnasts complete 'Tumbleathon' for Ukraine
Young gymnasts have completed a 'Tumbleathon' to raise money for people affected by the war in Ukraine.
Jersey Gymnastics Club members completed more than 2,382 somersaults or tumble runs - the same number of kilometres to the Ukrainian capital from Jersey's capital St Helier.
The group raised more than £1,000 for the Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund appeal at St John's Recreation Centre on Saturday.
Coaches said members had worked hard.
Ben Frith, head coach, said on Saturday: "They're loving it, they're really enjoying it - they've been going non-stop some of these guys."
