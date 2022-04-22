Jewish families spend thousands on kosher meat imports
Members of Jersey's Jewish community say they are spending thousands of pounds a year importing kosher meat due to a lack of availability in Jersey.
Families say they are joining forces to buy the meat from the UK, at a cost of about £1,000 per family, which lasts them about three months.
Stephen Regal, Jewish community leader, said he was not aware of anyone selling kosher meat in Jersey.
The term kosher refers to foods which Jews are allowed to eat.
Mr Regal said: "It's not difficult, it's impossible to buy directly.
"Sadly its not a commercial possibility, there are very few families in Jersey that practice the use of kashrut."
Kashrut refers to the set of Jewish food and dietary laws contained in the Torah, mainly in Leviticus 11:1-23.
Mr Regal said: "To the best of my knowledge, no-one sells kosher meat so all of the meat my wife and I consume we have to buy from the UK."
Currently only one supermarket company in the island offers kosher products - but not kosher meat, he said.
Mr Regal added a butcher's shop used to order kosher meat to Jersey, but stopped about 20 years ago.
"The more difficult it is and the more expensive it is, the more people drift away from kosher meat."
