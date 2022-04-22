Jersey officials signal end of mask wearing in schools
Jersey has decided to ditch compulsory mask wearing in schools from Monday.
However officials want to keep up daily testing for Covid-19 until 9 May and then pupils and staff only need to test twice a week.
The move on masks, which is in line with easing of restrictions in the wider community, follows consultation with public health officials.
Minister for Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said the pandemic was "not over".
But relaxing rules was an "important step forward as we reduce measures and move forward to a new normal, allowing students and young people to enjoy greater freedoms", he said.
Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "Following the decreased incidence in cases on Island and within school age cohorts, it is proportionate to reduce the measures in place in schools and other education settings.
"I'd like to thank parents, teachers, and students for their continued support to keep the spread of Covid-19 at a minimum within education settings."
