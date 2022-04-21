Independent council could oversee Jersey's carbon neutral roadmap
An independent scientific climate council has been proposed to oversee Jersey's roadmap to become carbon neutral.
A scrutiny panel said it was concerned there was "no formal framework proposed" for the independent "oversight and governance" of the plan.
It suggested a scientific climate council would keep the government on track to meet its climate objectives.
The roadmap sets the policies to make Jersey carbon neutral by 2050.
Connétable Mike Jackson, chair of the environment, housing and infrastructure panel, said the government needed to ensure it would meet its net zero target.
"Our amendment seeks to address the absence of a framework for long-term governance and oversight through the establishment of an independent, scientific climate council, and we hope that, if approved by the States Assembly, this is set into motion before the new government term of office begins."
Politicians will debate the plan at the end of April.
