Jersey help for youngsters struggling since pandemic
- Published
Jersey islanders aged 16 to 25 are being offered a number of free courses by the Prince's Trust.
The youth charity said the courses were designed to help youngsters struggling since the pandemic.
The aim was to "help them develop confidence and communication skills, and boost their wellbeing".
The programmes range from one week to a year and activities include outdoor adventure, team building, interview skills, and CV writing.
Several of the courses lead to an award or qualification.
Jo Dove, youth worker at the Prince's Trust, said: "It has been a difficult couple of years for everyone due to the Covid pandemic, and for young people struggling to get into work or education it has added anxiety and uncertainty.
"The Prince's Trust recognises this, that's why we offer a supportive and informal learning environment that can help build confidence so young people can access more opportunities."
More information is available on the Government of Jersey website.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.