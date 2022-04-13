Unemployment figures in Jersey lowest since 2011
- Published
Unemployment figures in Jersey are at their lowest since records began in 2011, a new report has revealed.
The unemployment report shows the number of islanders registered as actively seeking work has decreased by 600 since March 2021.
Currently 470 people are not in employment, and 720 islanders are registered job seekers, with 250 of these in some kind of part time work.
The minister for social security said she was "delighted" at the findings.
Deputy Judy Martin, said: "I'm delighted to see the number of unemployed come down as the Back to Work team continue to get as many job seekers back into employment as quickly as possible.
"The team will remain focused on supporting long-term jobseekers and doing their best to help them towards employment."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.