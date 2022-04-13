Gender pay gap in Jersey has widened, panel finds
- Published
The gender pay gap in Jersey's public sector has widened in the last three years, a review panel has found.
The Gender Pay Gap Review Panel found "little to no progress has been made to close the gender pay gap" since its review in 2019.
It also found the government did not use a "gender sensitive approach" during the pandemic.
The gender pay gap is the percentage difference between average hourly earnings for men and women.
Since the review in 2019 the government's median average gender pay gap increased from 18.3% in 2019 to 24.3% in 2020, the review panel found.
It has recommended introducing flexible working practices which are inclusive to everyone and an independent review of childcare.
'Disappointing to see'
It also said introducing statutory gender pay gap reporting in Jersey was a "matter of urgency" as many private businesses do not do so.
Deputy Louise Doublet, chair of the Gender Pay Gap Review Panel, said: "It is disappointing to see not only the lack of progress that has been made to close Jersey's gender pay gap since our first review, but that this gap has only widened.
"It is evident that, along with factors such as gender stereotyping from school age, unconscious bias in the workplace, and women taking on more domestic and caring responsibilities, the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively contributed towards the growing gender disparity."
The panel also welcomed "a number of government initiatives being introduced to tackle" the issue.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.