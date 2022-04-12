Calls for changes to seasonal farm worker benefits in Jersey
- Published
States members have called for greater access to social security benefits and free healthcare for agricultural workers returning to Jersey.
It follows a report looking into the challenges faced by the sector.
Under the changes, the £115 work permit fee for each consecutively returning employee would be removed.
Deputy David Johnson said "the Government could do more to assist the agricultural industry".
Mr Johnson, the chair of the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel added: "Implementing the recommendations outlined in our report would allow for greater flexibility and reduced costs for employees and employers, ensuring that, despite the challenges caused by Brexit and Covid-19, Jersey remains an attractive place for agricultural workers to return to work year on year."
The new system would allow seasonal workers who return to Jersey following a previous, consecutive nine-month contract of employment to access social security benefits.
It would also allow for some flexibility within the seasonal and temporary work permit, and establish a direct line of contact with the UK Immigration Services to ensure employers receive updates on the status of delayed visas.
The Minister for Health and Social Services is bringing forward revised rules to ensure that returning seasonal workers are entitled to free healthcare on their return to the Island, if they have lived and worked in Jersey for at least six months continuously, three years before the date of their treatment.
