Jersey's quality of life slips says survey
Quality of life in Jersey has deteriorated compared with other countries, according to a new report.
The Better Life Index attempts to measure how happy and successful people are, by looking at factors such as earnings and health.
Jersey has slipped from 19th to 24th of 41 countries and jurisdictions - below the UK and France.
But Jersey people are also healthiest overall compared with any UK region, living for an average of 82.9 years.
The Better Life Index framework has been developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Jersey people also have less confidence in their government than those in Costa Rica, South Africa or Russia, according to the report.
The Better Life Index shows less than 30% of islanders trust the States compared with an average across 41 countries of almost 40%.
A lower percentage of people in Jersey turn out to vote than in any other place in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Jersey scores zero for civic engagement, lower than places such as South Korea, Latvia and Colombia.
And it slid down the rankings in virtually all other measurements of life quality, for example income and work-life balance.
The cost of housing is proportionally more expensive in Jersey than in virtually every other place in the OECD.
In a wellbeing report produced for every member of the OECD, only people in the Slovak Republic have to spend a higher percentage of their income on rent, repairs and bills.
Jersey people spend 27% of their money on rent, repairs and bills while in South Korea it is less than 15%.