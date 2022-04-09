Covid symptom list extended in Jersey
The list of common Covid symptoms has been extended in Jersey to include a runny nose, headache and sore throat.
The updated guidance aligns Jersey's list of symptoms with the NHS and the UK Health Security Agency.
Islanders who have any of the symptoms are encouraged by the States to stay at home and book a PCR test.
Dr Ivan Muscat, said the States updated the symptoms following the emergence of the Omicron variants.
He added: "The spring season often causes people to suffer with allergies, it is very important not to confuse Covid for allergies or a cold."
The States' updated most common symptoms of Covid are the new onset of one, or more, of:
•a blocked or runny nose and/or sneezing
•feeling tired or exhausted
•sore throat and/or hoarse
•headache or dizziness
•new, continuous cough
•high temperature or shivering (chills)
•shortness of breath
•aching body
•loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
•loss of appetite
•diarrhoea
•feeling sick or being sick
