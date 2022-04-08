Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard: Tributes pour in after death of Jersey politician
- Published
Tributes have poured in after it was announced a Jersey politician has died.
Connétable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard passed away on Friday morning at Jersey's General Hospital.
Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq said she was a "real character", a "friend to so many" and "held a special place in islanders' hearts".
Ms Sueur-Rennard was the Connétable of St Saviour and was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
Mr Le Cocq said: "Sadie was a real character, who expressed her thoughts in a forthright way.
"She was a champion of her parish and of the island and traditional Jersey values in the assembly and elsewhere.
"She was a friend to so many and held a special place in islanders' hearts for her singing of the much-loved essential island song, 'Beautiful Jersey', on many a Liberation Day."
He added: "I will miss her as will so many Jersey people and my thoughts go out to her family at this time."
'Iconic figure'
The Connétable's family have asked members of the public for privacy at this time.
Chief minister John Le Fondré said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
He said: "She was an iconic figure not just in the States Assembly and her Parish of St Saviour but across our island.
"Her deep love for her parishioners and our island was clear, as was her passion for Jersey's heritage and its people.
"She was utterly charming and possessed a keen wit which always brought a smile to those around her. My thoughts are with her loved ones and all her many friends at this sad time."
Government, public and parish buildings have been asked to fly Jersey flags at half-mast from 08:00 BST on Saturday 9 April until sunset on the day of the funeral, which is yet to be announced.
Union flags will remain at full mast.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.