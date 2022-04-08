Jersey assets increased to £8.1 billion in 2021
The government's assets increased to £8.1 billion during the Covid pandemic in 2021, an annual report has revealed.
The States annual report and accounts showed it spent less than expected and gained £348 million in investments.
Net assets increased from £7.6 billion to £8.1 billion, increasing by £481 million in 2021.
Jersey states chief executive Suzanne Wylie said the government now had a strong balance sheet and a good platform to build on for 2022.
She said: "In respect of our financial position, 2021 saw higher than anticipated earnings, income and economic activity, and less expenditure than budgeted.
"We were prudent in the face of the uncertainties of Covid-19, and fortunate that the impact was less severe than feared."
The balance sheet showed increased financial assets came from £4.2 billion of property, plant and equipment and £4.1 billion of investments.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said: "Despite the historic challenges we have faced, the government retains strong reserves, a positive balance sheet and has achieved significant savings for islanders, both in the short and the long term."
