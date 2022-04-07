Jersey minister visits Poland to see island's support
Jersey's international development minister visited Poland to see how the island's aid was helping refugees.
So far, Jersey Overseas Aid has funded the distribution of 4,000 trauma kits and 150 Kevlar body armour vests and helmets for doctors.
The agency and Jersey Post previously sent 200 unused oxygen concentrators to aid with the ongoing crisis.
Deputy Carolyn Labey inspected medical trauma kits and oxygen concentrators in a warehouse near the border.
During her visit this week she also met Father Piotr Potyrala from Caritas Rzeszow, a Polish catholic relief, development and social service, which received donations collected by islanders "in the first days of the war".
Donations have been distributed to refugees in Poland and some sent to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
Ms Labey said she was proud of Jersey for its "outpouring of support".
"It's a humbling experience to meet ordinary Ukrainians who have displayed such extraordinary courage and resilience as well as the wonderful people assisting them," she said.
