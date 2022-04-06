First British people to complete marathon from Jersey
- Published
Two Jersey runners were the first British people to cross the finish line in an endurance marathon known as the "toughest footrace on earth".
Beth Rainbow and Patrick Kennedy completed the Marathon Des Sables - running the equivalent of six marathons over one week across the Sahara Desert.
Runners had to be self-sufficient, carrying all their food and equipment on their back.
Ms Rainbow said she was still running "on a high" from her achievement.
"I was absolutely over the moon and the British women did really well this year, there were three of us in the top 10, and 30 in the top 50 so the British women absolutely stormed it this year."
Ms Rainbow said it was an experience she would never forget.
"There wasn't anywhere where there wasn't sand... people just pushed through, the determination of the people out there was just absolutely phenomenal," she said.
