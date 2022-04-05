Covid-19: Government of Jersey looks at loss of learning
The Government of Jersey has released a report on recovering from loss of learning amid the Covid pandemic.
The Covid-19 Jersey Education Recovery Report 2021 details the progress made in schools between Autumn 2020 and December 2021.
Evidence collected by the School Improvement and Advisory Service (SIAS) outlines the support provided to children and young people.
This includes the Jersey Tutoring Programme and Reading Recovery.
The report said 87% of pupils working with reading recovery teachers have now reached the average reading level for their year group.
While pupils in government schools have taken part in 12,053 hours of tutoring.
Teachers have received additional training, with 106 primary school teachers and teaching assistants having completed the mathematics recovery programme and 221 teachers have received OLEVI coaching and mentoring training.
In 2021, £1.24m of recovery funding was pledged to support learning following the closure of schools during the pandemic and absences due to the virus.
An additional £2.94m has been allocated to provide ongoing support, the government said.
'Schools working tirelessly'
Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said the report provided evidence that the additional programmes and funding provided are beginning to have an impact.
"Schools have been working tirelessly to ensure their pupils get the support they need and to address the gaps in learning.
"We know that there is no quick fix for the learning lost during Covid-19, however, we see evidence that these measures are having an impact on the most disadvantaged pupils and are equipping teachers with the skills and knowledge they need to support children in their recovery," he said.
Schools were closed for 44 days for all pupils except vulnerable children and those of critical workers.
Students who were not in school could continue their learning online, and an additional 10 days were given to some pupils whilst a phased return to in-person learning took place in June 2020.