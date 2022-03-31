Charities see a rise in demand from people in Jersey
The number of people needing help from food banks and financial support in Jersey has grown rapidly, according to several organisations.
The cost of living has increased across all sectors, causing many islanders to rely on charitable support.
Charity, St Vincent De Paul, said it was spending up to £3,000 per month on food and supplies for people in need.
Dominic Egre, from the organisation, said islanders often felt embarrassed about having to use food banks.
He said: "People are leaving it to the last minute simply because of the embarrassment of coming, and the amount of people crying and apologising for coming is increasing."
Mr Egre said the charity was doing the best it could to support islanders.
"We are spending around £1,500 to £3,000 a month on buying food and supplies... there is a limit to what fresh fruit and veg we can give, so you are effectively making people rely on food that isn't the best for their long-term health but it is something," he said.
Richard Nunn, from The Salvation Army, said the demand was the highest it had seen in the last five years.
"Compared to the same time last year, the first three months of this year, we have seen a 25% increase [in people coming forward]," he said.
Claire Mulcahy, Citizens Advice Bureau CEO, said: "This year alone we have seen a 17% increase in people wanting assistance, we are definitely seeing its about the cost of living, rents going up, mortgages with interest, utilities, food, fuel is driving it forward, and taking the money from our islanders.
"Ultimately people are having to choose between food and utilities, fuel and mortgages, so they are having to make tough choices and sometimes food comes to the bottom of that."
