Jersey fishermen see fuel prices treble in 2022
Jersey fishermen have watched the price of marine fuel treble since the start of the 2022.
The Jersey Fishermen's Association president Don Thompson said it was putting extra pressure on local fleets.
The government said it would support fishermen, but inflationary pressures were "outside the island's control".
Mr Thompson said Jersey should follow the French government and help subside fuel costs for fishermen.
"We're talking about the government needing to do exactly the same for the Jersey fleet licensed for this island, as the French fleet which are also licensed by our government, just to level up that playing field and to let us go out there and have a little share of our own fish in our own waters."
A government official said it would work alongside the consumer council to ensure "islanders are supported."
"The government is acutely aware of the inflationary pressures facing islanders and is reconstituting the Inflation Strategy Group to monitor changes and any steps the government can take to assist Islanders.
"Many of the recommendations of the Inflation Strategy Report of 2020 remain relevant. However, the causes of current inflationary pressures are largely global in nature and are outside the island's control."