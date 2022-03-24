Jersey Rowing club name boat after Gary Burgess
- Published
Jersey Rowing Club has named a new boat after Channel Islands broadcaster Gary Burgess.
The club tweeted: "The new quad boat is for the community rowing programme and it has been named after a community champion who had a go at our sport."
Mr Burgess, 46, who was known for his 30-year career in the media, died on New Year's Day after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020.
A number of people thanked the rowing club for the gesture.
Among them was Cally who tweeted: "How wonderful, he'd have been well chuffed at that."
And Charles Evans, who responded: "Great choice."
Mr Burgess worked for several media organisations on the Channel Islands, including Jersey radio station Channel 103 and BBC Radio Guernsey, before joining ITV Channel TV in May 2011 in the Guernsey newsroom and moving to Jersey in March 2012.
He was presented with the Silver-Seal award by the Bailiff of Jersey for his journalism in 2020 and named Community Champion of the Year at the Jersey Evening Post's Pride of Jersey Awards.
He was nominated as journalist of the year at the Royal Television Society Awards in 2021.