Jersey group set up for hospitality workers

Getty Images
Former Jersey Hospitality Association CEO Simon Soar set up the fund to help hospitality workers

A new charity fund has launched to help hospitality workers struggling with their mental health, domestic abuse or alcohol and substance problems.

Simon Soar set up Mindful Serve to help raise money for those working in the hospitality industry to gain access to private support.

It will provide support for those taking "the first step" in reaching out for help.

Mr Soar said it would be open to everyone in the industry.

"A large part of working in this industry involves unsocial hours and that means you miss opportunities to process what you are going through via social interactions.

"Sometimes it leads to people ending up in a place they don't want to be, and I hope this will give them options," he said.

The fund will help those from entry level to "the very top", and would also be open to workers in the island's tourism sector.

Founder of WellBeing World Beverley Le Cuirot will work with the fund and her firm is set to provide a 24/7 helpline.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics