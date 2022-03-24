Sustainable period products for primary school girls
Girls in their last year of primary school in Jersey are being given reusable sanitary products.
The Jersey Sustainable Period Products Project (JSPPP) has teamed up with the Soroptimists to bring sustainable period products to all 10 and 11-year-old girls.
Year six pupils at Janvrin primary school were the first to be given the packs.
The packs include a washable pad and a guide to using it.
Louise Carson is an environmentalist who works with the JSPPP and said she hoped the period products made students feel "empowered and confident".
She said: "We want young people to look beyond the disposable products that are seen as being 'traditional' and convenient, and to know that they can make a more positive choice for our planet."
Viki Lucas started the JSPPP to educate young women about environmentally friendly period options and said talking to primary school girls created conversation that "flowed freely".
"They haven't taken on any of the embarrassment or the unnecessary shame of having a period, they have engaged with us," she added.
Christine Spink from Soroptimist International Jersey said it was "lovely" to hear the students talk so openly about something that was once a "taboo subject".
