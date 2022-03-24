Former Welsh rugby player helps Jersey mums get fit
A former international rugby player and Jersey midwife has set up a workout course for local mums where they can bring their babies to class.
Jade Knight previously played for the Welsh and Saracens teams but now runs her Strong As A Mother course at Jersey CrossFit gym.
Ms Knight said the class was set up to help new mothers get back in the gym.
She hoped it would "take that fear factor away and just give them some support".
Ms Knight has also set up Birthable, a training and nutrition coaching service for mums.
She said she knew as a mother herself that it could be "extremely tough" to stay fit after having a baby.
She said: "Knowing how to balance your lifestyle, and the physiological changes of being a mum, sometimes you don't know where to start, how to start."
One class participant, Vicki Aley, said she "loved them [the classes] because we can actually do something with our children".
Another mum, Alix Le Cornu, said Ms Knight brought all her skills as a midwife, athlete and a mother to the class.
She said the coach "always helps out with bouncing the babies around", as well as making adaptations to the exercises so they do not push new mothers' bodies too hard.