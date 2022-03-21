Covid: Jersey adds vaccination QR code to digital wallet
People in Jersey can add a QR version of their Covid vaccination certificate to an Apple or Google digital wallet.
The government said it had created its Covid Safe Portal so QR codes could be created to show the most recent dose of an islander's vaccination.
It originally launched in October 2021 but was removed from the internet hours later due to a "system flaw".
The QR code will be accepted in all UK domestic schemes, EU member states and other jurisdictions around the world.
It would expire after 30 days and could be reissued and downloaded via the government portal, officials said.
