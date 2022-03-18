Mandatory Covid isolation requirements extended in Jersey
- Published
The Government of Jersey has extended the legal requirement of mandatory isolation for those with Covid by a month.
The requirement was set to end on 31 March as part of the government's de-escalation plan.
Jersey's government said this had now been extended to 30 April due to increased infection rates and hospitalisations.
There are currently more than 2,400 cases of Covid in Jersey.
Deputy medical officer of health Dr Ivan Muscat said the extension would help to monitor infection rates.
"We are seeing the increase of infection rates due to the new more transmissible BA.2 variant coinciding with our measured de-escalation," he said.
"We must ensure we do not have a spike in severe disease which could cause not only more admissions but also a significant attrition of our workforce."
The decision follows advice from Public Health and the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC).
Dr Muscat added the extension would allow the vaccination programme to provide boosters in a safer environment for those most vulnerable.
Minister for health and social services Deputy Richard Renouf said the government did not wish to impose any "unnecessary legal restrictions" but with infection levels high, it was "prudent" to extend the isolation requirement.
He said: "Covid-19 still poses a threat to our way of lives, so it is vital that islanders continue to follow public health guidance, especially keeping up to date with their vaccination schedule, as it is truly the best protection from the virus."
The government said ministers would continue to monitor the situation and would review the extension before the end of April.