Ports of Jersey release app to offset carbon emissions
- Published
The Ports of Jersey has released an app to allow islanders to offset the amount of carbon their travel plans emit through cash donations.
The app uses a calculator to determine the carbon dioxide emissions for a journey and how much it would cost to balance it.
All money will go to Durrell's Rewild Carbon programme to plant trees in the Atlantic Forest in Brazil.
The app is in line with the island's ambition to hit net zero by 2050.
Ports of Jersey corporate services director Jenny Marek-Murray said the app would be a great addition to the government's carbon neutral roadmap.
She said: "This app provides an easy way to see how much carbon is created by your travel plans and the small cost to balance that carbon."
Ports of Jersey CEO Matt Thomas said it would do its part in making Jersey more eco-friendly.
He said: "We believe we have a role in delivering a future that our island deserves and the key part of this is meeting the challenges of sustainability head on."
Jersey-based airline Blue Island pledged to make all its flights carbon neutral from December 2021 by adding a £1 carbon offset contribution to each ticket.