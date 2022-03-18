Jersey's La Sergente dolmen vandalised
One of the oldest historic monuments in Jersey has been "completely smashed to bits".
A historical society said vandals used rocks to break off pieces of La Sergente dolmen in St Brelade.
Experts say the tomb was built about 6,500 years ago, making it older than the pyramids in Egypt and Stonehenge.
The States of Jersey Police confirmed it was currently investigating the damage.
A dolmen is a single-chamber archaeological tomb with two or more vertical large stones used to create a structure.
President of the Société Jeriaise Nicky Westwood said it was "so sad" damage had been caused to the historic site.
She said: "It's completely smashed it to bits, it looks like it was hit several times, it just seems so pointless and when you think its the oldest dolmen in the island, it's been around for 6,500 years.
"We like to have the sites open to the public for them to enjoy but its just so sad that this has happened."
Damage was caused to the cist grave, which is the section where bones would have been buried.
As the site is listed, the Société requires approval from the government's historic environment officer.
"We managed to balance the bits together and we think we can have it fixed, I'm getting permission at the moment." Ms Westwood said.
She said the Société did not want to take disciplinary action if those responsible were found, but instead provide a historic education.
"We don't really want to take any action we just feel that perhaps more education is required so that people understand the significance of these places and how old they are and they were created by people like us, they are our heritage for everyone to enjoy," she said.