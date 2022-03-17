Jersey independent Covid-19 review begins
An independent review into Jersey's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has started.
The Independent Covid-19 Review Panel will also consider whether there are lessons to be learned.
It was set up following a decision by the Jersey States Assembly in December 2021.
Islanders can contribute their experiences until April 11, online or via post and the panel will publish a report in September.
Panel lead, Sir Derek Myers along with Professor Maggie Rae spent a week in Jersey to gather evidence.
Sir Derek said: "We are particularly keen to hear from those individuals and minority groups who may sometimes find it difficult to have their voices heard... we hope that by listening to their experiences, we can take away learnings to better manage crisis situations."
The panel said it would not focus on individual complaints or service delivery issues, but rather the policies, decisions and actions taken by the Government of Jersey and its partner organisations.
The panel has already spoken to a number of people and organisations including Parish constables, the Jersey Care Commission, the Jersey Hospitality Association, the Director of Public Health, Jersey Business, the Jersey Care Federation and the Primary Care Board.