Covid-19: Anonymous alerts to be sent for positive LFTs
- Published
Islanders who submit a positive lateral flow test (LFT) to the Jersey government's online portal can now anonymously alert close contacts.
A code will be sent to use on the Jersey Covid alert app, sending those with the app an exposure notification.
Islanders do not need to isolate if they are not showing symptoms and have tested negative on an LFT.
The health minister said anonymous alerts could encourage islanders to report positive LFTs more quickly.
Deputy Richard Renouf said: "This new digital feature allows islanders to anonymously alert their close contacts sooner than previously possible.
"I am aware that a number of islanders may be hesitant to inform close contacts if they are positive with Covid-19, so the app is a brilliant way to do this anonymously."
Close contacts include those who have spend a prolonged period of time with a positive contact over the previous three days.