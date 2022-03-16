Jersey catering staff deal with Antigua and Barbuda
- Published
The government of Jersey has formed a partnership with a Caribbean nation to fill catering jobs.
Jersey has partnered with independent Commonwealth country Antigua and Barbuda to provide work during the summer season.
Antigua and Barbuda's tourism minister said it would create "rewarding employment and training opportunities".
The three-year partnership will see hospitality professionals work in Jersey during the country's low season.
Minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture, senator Lyndon Farnham said: "Our ambition is for this to be a long-term partnership which will provide employment and professional development opportunities for Antigua and Barbuda hospitality professionals during their low season and, at the same time, offer recruitment opportunities for Jersey companies."
There will be opportunities for exchanges between the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute and Jersey's Highlands College.
An online portal has been launched through which Jersey hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses will be able to advertise vacancies to Antigua and Barbuda staff.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.