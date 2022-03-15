Consultation for areas of historic interest begins in Jersey
A consultation has begun to set out how places in Jersey of special architectural or historic interest may be designated.
People are being asked for their views on how conservation areas could be assigned and what protection offered.
A change in Jersey's planning laws is required to designate the areas.
The minister for the environment said the island has a "longstanding commitment" to protect locations of interest.
The consultation launched on Tuesday will allow the public to identify parts of Jersey they would like to see protected and improved.
Minister for the Environment, Deputy John Young said: "Jersey has a longstanding commitment to protect areas of special architectural or historic interest to help look after that special character."
He added: "Of course, before any designation is proposed we'll speak to, and listen to, the local community and produce a character assessment to show the heritage value of each place."
"The views of Islanders are welcomed and will inform the debate about the potential to designate conservation areas in Jersey."
The consultation runs until Friday 8 April.