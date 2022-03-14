Jersey hospital wards reopen after virus closures
Some hospital wards in Jersey which were closed to visitors due to either Covid-19 or norovirus have reopened.
Two wards were shut at Jersey General Hospital and one at St Saviour's Hospital after 51 patients tested positive for Covid-19 - the highest number since the pandemic started.
Rozel Ward, Plemont Ward, Cedar Ward and the Acute Assessment Unit all reopened at the weekend.
Beauport Ward and Sorel Ward remain temporarily closed to visitors, health bosses said.
Reopening of Beauport would be confirmed as soon as possible and Sorel Ward was due to reopen on 15 March, they added.
The Rozel, Plemont and Cedar wards were closed due to coronavirus, and the Acute Assessment Unit and Sorel ward shut because of the norovirus vomiting bug.
Managers said all visitors must wear masks at all times and take a lateral flow test (LFT) before coming into hospital buildings - and must not visit if they felt in any way unwell, or had Covid or norovirus symptoms.