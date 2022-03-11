'Clear need' for Jersey estate agency regulation
An organisation says a review has "established a clear need and appetite for regulation" of the estate agency market in Jersey.
Propertymark, an estate agents' organisation, said it was "alarming" no specific legislation covered the conduct of the industry in Jersey.
Estate agents could be forced to join a redress scheme.
Previously, a scrutiny panel said it was time for the government to bring in mandatory membership, like in the UK.
The Economic and International Affairs said 41% of Jersey estate agents were already members of an approved scheme, giving consumers protection in disputes.
Timothy Douglas, head of policy and campaigns for Propertymark, said it was "alarming that there remains no specific legislation covering the activities and conduct of estate agents in Jersey".
He said "this review has shone a light on an important issue and, crucially, established a clear need and appetite for regulation".
The scrutiny panel recommended consultation should start to investigate legislation for estate agents in Jersey.