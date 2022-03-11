Jersey Post to increase postal fees from April
The cost of sending a letter in Jersey is set to increase from April.
The price of a local stamp will increase by 2p by 8p for stamps to the UK, Isle of Man (IOM) and other Channel Islands (CI).
The postal service said it had faced "significant challenges", such as outbound mail decline and increased international costs.
Managing Director Niall McClure said these "unprecedented changes" had been reflected in prices.
"We remain committed to keeping costs low wherever possible," he said.
"During the last two years, we have supported islanders and businesses by delaying our price review by six months in 2020 and not increasing local-to-local postal tariffs in 2021."
From April, the cost of sending a local letter will increase to 56p, a letter to the UK, IOM or other CI will rise to 82p, while letters to Europe and the rest of the world will cost £1.20 and £1.75, respectively.