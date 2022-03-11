Chelsea owner sanctioned by Jersey
Jersey has followed the UK in sanctioning seven Russian oligarchs with links to the Channel Islands.
The Government has frozen their assets and banned them from travel.
Included in the list is Chelsea FC's owner Roman Abramovich, alongside billionaires Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska, both seen as allies of Vladimir Putin.
The sanctions are in response to the Russian invasion as it enters its third week of attacks on Ukraine.
Minister for External Relations and Financial Services, Senator Ian Gorst, said the government will continue to play its part in the international response.
He said: "Jersey is cooperating with the UK in all measures, including in respect of those persons with links to Jersey who have been subject to sanctions today."
Mr Gorst said "severe criminal consequences" would be used for those who failed to comply.
Chelsea football club were granted a special licence by the government to allow them to continue operating.