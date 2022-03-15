BBC Radio Jersey marks 40 years on air
BBC Radio Jersey is celebrating its 40th birthday.
The station was opened by Bailiff Sir Frank Ereaut and BBC chairman George Howard on 15 March 1982.
Peter Gore presented the first show, and 'Consider Yourself' from the film Oliver was the first song played.
Current executive producer, Matthew Price, said it "remains an important part of island life, providing its distinct service of local news, information and of course company".
Mr Price, who has presented on BBC radio for 40 years, with half of those in Jersey, said: "The internet has blossomed and the way we consume local news and entertainment is constantly evolving.
"Audiences expect more from their broadcasters and they use a variety of platforms to receive their local services."
At first, the station provided local programmes for just a few hours a day and consisted of a team of four.
Founding editor, Mike Warr, said they had to work hard to "win over the population".
He said: "Many wanted their own commercial radio and were against the BBC gaining a foothold in the island.
"But it wasn't long before we expanded, broadcasting nine hours a day and became very much part of island life with over 66% tuned in every day.
"It was indeed the most challenging and successful nine years of my 32 years with the BBC."
The first broadcast started with a montage of some of the most significant moments in broadcasting history including the Queen's Coronation, the assassination of John F Kennedy, the first moon landing and Winston Churchill announcing the liberation of the islands.