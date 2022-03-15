BBC News

BBC Radio Jersey marks 40 years on air

Published
Image caption,
Peter Gore presented the first show, and 'Consider Yourself' from the film Oliver was the first song played

BBC Radio Jersey is celebrating its 40th birthday.

The station was opened by Bailiff Sir Frank Ereaut and BBC chairman George Howard on 15 March 1982.

Peter Gore presented the first show, and 'Consider Yourself' from the film Oliver was the first song played.

Current executive producer, Matthew Price, said it "remains an important part of island life, providing its distinct service of local news, information and of course company".

Mr Price, who has presented on BBC radio for 40 years, with half of those in Jersey, said: "The internet has blossomed and the way we consume local news and entertainment is constantly evolving.

"Audiences expect more from their broadcasters and they use a variety of platforms to receive their local services."

Image caption,
Over the decades, technology has changed the way radio has been created and consumed

At first, the station provided local programmes for just a few hours a day and consisted of a team of four.

Founding editor, Mike Warr, said they had to work hard to "win over the population".

Image caption,
The station started with a team of four people in 1982, but soon expanded

He said: "Many wanted their own commercial radio and were against the BBC gaining a foothold in the island.

"But it wasn't long before we expanded, broadcasting nine hours a day and became very much part of island life with over 66% tuned in every day.

"It was indeed the most challenging and successful nine years of my 32 years with the BBC."

Image caption,
Matthew Price conducting an interview by the open boot of a car

The first broadcast started with a montage of some of the most significant moments in broadcasting history including the Queen's Coronation, the assassination of John F Kennedy, the first moon landing and Winston Churchill announcing the liberation of the islands.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk

Around the BBC

Related Topics