Jersey to send medical equipment to help Ukraine
- Published
Medical equipment from Jersey is to be sent to Poland to help with the crisis in Ukraine.
Jersey Post and Jersey Overseas Aid are working together to deliver 200 oxygen concentrators, which can be used as backup to provide oxygen to patients.
The unused equipment was originally bought for the Covid response in the island.
The Ukraine Ministry of Health confirmed oxygen concentrators were "desperately needed".
Chief Executive of Jersey Post Tim Brown said "We stand with the people of Ukraine and had no hesitation in offering our expertise and logistics network to get this critical medical equipment to where it needs to be, as quickly as possible."
Jersey Post will deliver the equipment to a warehouse in Poland.
From there, international development agency Crown Agents, which has been working in Ukraine for 25 years, will ensure it gets to medical teams and hospitals inside Ukraine.