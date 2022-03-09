Clipper sailings to be halted as maintenance brought forward
The Commodore Clipper's schedule will be halted earlier than planned this year for its annual maintenance check.
Condor Ferries said it had brought forward the check, due to start in September, to 21 March.
The ship provides a passenger and freight service between Portsmouth and the Channel Islands.
The change of plan allows them to "complete precautionary work on the vessel in dry dock prior to Easter", Condor Ferries said.
Instead, there will be a freight service between the UK and the Channel Islands from 21 March until 2 April.
Elwyn Dop, Condor Ferries operations director, said rescheduling the work meant it would no longer be necessary to withdraw the Clipper from service later in the year.
"Additional high speed services have been scheduled to accommodate passengers to and from Poole and the chartered MV Arrow will support our freight operation between 21 March and 02 April.
"We regret the late notification of this change in arrangements and our teams are contacting passengers affected and providing them with a complimentary upgrade or meal onboard," he said.