Online platform launched for Ukraine donations
A Jersey charity has set up an online giving platform to support local fundraising efforts and provide tax relief for Ukraine donations.
Jersey Side by Side is working with the Bailiff's Ukraine appeal and Jersey Overseas Aid to process donations.
Donations of £50 or more are eligible for tax relief, making every £1 donated by Jersey taxpayers worth £1.25.
Founder of the charity, Jean le Maistre MBE, said the platform would "maximise the island's fundraising efforts".
She said: "This appeal encourages islanders to stand side by side with the people of Ukraine and support them in their hour of need.
"By pledging money, as opposed to items, we can make sure that the right type of assistance reaches those who need it quickly and effectively."
The Government pledged £1 million to the appeal, alongside the JOA's £360,000 to help all Ukrainian's fleeing the Russian invasion.
All donations received will be distributed by Jersey Overseas Aid to ensure funding reaches "the people and places where it is needed most".
Bailiff Mr Timothy Le Cocq said: "Islanders are generous people and already we have seen a tremendous outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine. Islanders are already doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine, and this fund will help direct their generosity to those who need it most."