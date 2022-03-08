Jersey efficiency drive 'fails' as States workforce rises
- Published
A watchdog says attempts to make Jersey's government more efficient have failed.
OneGov, a five-year plan to streamline government departments, was introduced in March 2018 by former chief executive Charlie Parker.
But the Public Accounts Committee said the States was employing more workers, especially managers.
Figures show the number of civil servants increased from 2,647 in January 2017 to 3,052 in December 2021.
OneGov, which aimed to modernise Jersey's government, includes an online portal for accessing government services.
A report by the committee said: "This programme was intended to create a modern, innovative, efficient and effective public sector.
"However, there is no formal evidence to demonstrate that this has been successful.
"Furthermore, in light of the significant increase in the government's workforce since 2018, particularly in senior positions, the committee is of the view that one of the primary purposes of the OneGov changes - to create an efficient public sector - has failed."
The report will now be considered by senior officials to decide the future of OneGov.