Biggest solar array in Channel Islands to be built
- Published
An electricity provider in Jersey is to create the biggest solar array in the Channel Islands.
Jersey Electricity will work with potato supplier Albert Bartlett to lease the roof of its St Helier potato processing plant.
It is hoped the array will help support the island on the "journey to net zero" by 2050.
The companies have agreed a 25-year lease and work on the installation is expected to begin in the summer.
Jersey Electricity has a similar deal with Jersey Dairy and Woodside Farm which has generated a combined 750,000 kWh of electricity a year.
The electricity company's CEO Chris Ambler said: "Jersey Electricity continues to invest in the kind of future islanders want.
"That future means, clean, reliable and affordable electricity as Jersey transitions to net zero 2050 bringing even greater demand for low-carbon power."
He added the company's focus was to work with more partners to "increase volumes of solar on the grid and further reduce its costs".
Albert Bartlett Jersey operations director Tim Ward, said it was "vital" to work towards net zero by 2050.