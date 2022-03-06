Bird flu restrictions put in place to prevent spread on Jersey
Restrictions and biosecurity measures have been introduced to stop the spread of bird flu on Jersey.
Keepers are being asked to prevent their birds having contact with wild birds, the island's chief veterinary officer, Alistair Breed, said.
A dead red-breasted goose from Jersey Zoo became the third bird this year to test positive for Avian Influenza on the island.
The Government of Jersey said more details would be released on Monday.
The rules come into effect immediately for birds less than 3km (1.9 miles) from Jersey Zoo, but for owners further away they have until 11 March to comply.
Main requirements for bird keepers:
- Poultry and other captive birds must be housed or otherwise kept separate from wild birds
- Poultry and other captive birds must be provided with feed and water which is not accessible to wild birds
- No bird gatherings can take place, including bird fairs, markets, shows and exhibitions
- No game birds are to be released
Mr Breed said he expected the restrictions to stay in place for "at least one month" but this was dependent on how the situation developed on the island.
In February, two dead wild buzzards tested positive for bird flu in Jersey.
The UK Health Security Agency said that Avian Influenza was primarily a disease of birds and the risk to public health from bird flu was low.
However, the public are advised not to handle unwell or dead wild birds, the government said.
