Ukraine war: Hundreds attend vigil in Jersey
- Published
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in support of Ukraine.
People gathered in the Royal Square, Jersey, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday for a minute's silence and to remember the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The island's bailiff, plus Ukrainian and Russian nationals, made speeches.
Timothy Le Cocq said the evening was about "standing together" and saying "this aggression has no place in the modern world".
"We in Jersey, still in living memory of the occupation understand the loss of liberty and privation that occupation may bring", said the bailiff.
The Royal Court and States building was also lit up in blue and yellow, and church bells were rung to mark the end of the minute of silence.
A choir sang The Prayer of the Children during the vigil and the Dean of Jersey, Reverend Mike Keirle, read out a prayer.
He prayed for Ukraine's leaders, those separated from their families, those who have chosen to stay and fight and for the refugees.
The Government of Jersey announced on Friday it had donated £1m to the island's Ukraine appeal.
