Third bird in Jersey tests positive for bird flu
- Published
A third case of bird flu has been reported in Jersey in 2022.
A red-breasted goose at Jersey Zoo tested positive for avian influenza after it died last month.
Two dead wild buzzards were the first to test positive for bird flu in Jersey earlier in February.
The Government of Jersey has confirmed after the recent positive results, further compulsory biosecurity measures are expected to be introduced for poultry and bird keepers.
Jersey's chief veterinary officer Alistair Breed has strongly urged birdkeepers to house their birds following the further positive case.
"Upon testing, the bird from the zoo was found to be positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, following on from this, we will shortly be introducing compulsory biosecurity measures relating to poultry and kept birds on the whole island," he said.
Mr Breed said private bird keepers should do "everything possible at this time to ensure their flocks avoid contact with wild birds", and that the government was working closely with the zoo to ensure its collection of birds were protected.
The walk-through aviaries will remain open at the zoo and will be closely monitored.
Members of the public are advised not to handle unwell or dead wild birds.