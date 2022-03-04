Jersey woman reunited with wedding ring after 60 years
- Published
A woman has been reunited with her wedding ring after she lost it more than 60 years ago.
Alan and Monica Le Feuvre, from Jersey, married in 1959 and she said the ring "slipped off" her finger the following year.
More than 60 years on, the ring was found on Tuesday in the grounds where she used to live.
Mrs Le Feuvre said her long lost ring was "not going anywhere" now she had been reunited with it.
She said: "I was very ill after having her [daughter] with infections, friends helped look after her as I couldn't do anything.
"I lost a lot of weight and therefore I think that's how I lost the ring as it must have slipped off.
"When I found out [I lost it] I was absolutely devastated, we all looked for the ring forevermore and nothing turned up."
She said: "It was only a couple of days ago the tenants at the home phoned and said I've found a gold ring.
"Alan went and picked it up, and it was my ring from about 60 years ago, there it was."
The ring has the couple's initials engraved in it, which helped the woman who found it identify its owner.
Mrs Le Feuvre said the ring was found on a gravel drive that had not been built when she lost it.
She said it "must have been buried".
"A tenant found it just on the floor under where she parked her car," she said.
"It had been missing for so long, I went and bought another ring, and now it's turned up 61 or 62 years later. It's not going anywhere."