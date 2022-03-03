Jersey approves civil partnership law for all genders
All islanders should be able to enter into a civil partnership, regardless of gender, later this year after new laws were approved in the States Assembly.
Married couples will be able to convert to a civil partnership and the legal age of marriage will increase from 16 years old to 18.
Couples will also be allowed to choose a second wedding location as a back up if hosting an open-air wedding.
The minister for home affairs said he was "extremely pleased".
Deputy Gregory Guida said: "This is a turning point in addressing inequality in our marriage and civil partnerships and I hope that more will follow in the near future."
Alongside the new laws, the superintendent registrar will also be able to refuse to register a child's name they believe would cause "harm or embarrassment".
Superintendent Registrar Claire Follain said she looked forward to the new amendments to "come into force".
"These are important amendments to the laws relating to marriage, civil partnership and birth registration which reflect a commitment to equality and the rights of children," she said.
The laws are set to be approved by the Privy Council, and are due to come into effect by the end of 2022.