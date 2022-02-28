Jersey vigil to support the people of Ukraine
Jersey will hold a candlelight vigil in the town centre on Friday to show support for the people of Ukraine.
More than half a million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Thursday.
The royal court and states building will be lit in the national colours of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, as a sign of solidarity.
Islanders are invited to attend the vigil from 18:00 GMT.
The dean of Jersey will lead the service with prayers, then the town church bells will be rung to mark a minute's silence.
The Bailiff of Jersey Timothy Le Cocq said islanders must do "what we can to help".
He said: "This vigil will give us all the opportunity to gather as a community to reflect on the events taking place in Ukraine.
"War is always a terrible thing and this invasion by Russia of a sovereign democracy has already inflicted great suffering on the Ukrainian people."