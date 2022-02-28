Volunteers collect donations for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
A Jersey parish hall is acting as a central collection point for donations for Ukrainian refugees.
Since Thursday more than 115,000 refugees have crossed into Poland to escape the Russian invasion.
St Helier parish hall will receive donations from Tuesday 1 March to Sunday 6 March from 12:00-18:00 GMT.
Donations can also be dropped at St Brelade Parish Hall, St John's village stores and restaurant Mark Jordan at the Beach.
Cezary Kochan, one of the volunteers coordinating donations, said: "It's encouraging because people on social media are offering help and collecting cosmetics and clothing.
"They are also spreading the news across the island community so I know it's not only Polish people but the Jersey community also."
He said the volunteers would be grateful if islander's could note what was included in their donations to help speed up distribution.
Mr Kochan said: "It's a bit like a snowball, the donation's are getting bigger and bigger every day so you can see the response is almost immediate.
"I've known this island long enough and I know the islanders are willing to help."
The charity are accepting the following items:
- Clothes
- Hats
- Gloves
- Scarves
- Socks
- Bedding
- Sleeping bags
- Towels
- Sanitary towels
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Shampoo
- Shaving foams
- Soaps
- Nappies (for children and adults)
The charity cannot accept food or medication "at this point".