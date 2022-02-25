BBC News

Jersey's long Covid clinic sees up to 15 people a week

The clinic opened on 7 February for GPs to refer patients with continuing Covid symptoms

A clinic set up in Jersey to help people with the long-term effects of Covid has seen up to 15 people a week since it opened.

Bosses estimated about 300 islanders were suffering with continuing symptoms 12 weeks post-infection.

The centre opened on 7 February. Clinical lead Dr Matt Doyle said most people would "naturally recover".

The government announced its plan for the post-Covid strategy on Thursday.

Dr Doyle said: "We've been getting around 10-15 new referrals every week, that is the level we are currently seeing.

"There are some treatments that we are already seeing some positive studies on, a variety of medications and therapies that are showing some promise.

"The vast majority of people will naturally recover, this will not last their whole lives."

