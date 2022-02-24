Jersey considers temporary visas for Ukrainian refugees
The government of Jersey is considering temporary visas to allow family members to join Ukrainians already in the island.
Russian forces have launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine, with thousands of people trying to flee to safety in neighbouring countries.
Senator Ian Gorst described the scenes in Ukraine as "deeply disturbing" and condemned the action Russia has taken.
He said Jersey would continue to impose sanctions in line with those of the UK.
"We are already engaged with a number of individuals who have family members seeking to travel or travelling right now," he said.
An existing immigration route allows Ukrainian nationals who are immediate family members of British nationals to come to Jersey.
Mr Gorst said: "We know what it is like in Jersey to be occupied and therefore it's right for us to open our arms where possible to deal with the Ukrainian concerns.
"Those who are connected or those who wish to come for a short period of time are an important part of our community."