Dead buzzards test positive for bird flu in Jersey
- Published
Two common buzzards have tested positive for bird flu in Jersey, the States has said.
The birds died earlier in February and were tested as part of the government's surveillance programme.
People are advised not to handle unwell or dead wild birds.
Chief veterinary officer, Alistair Breed, said it was "very disappointing" avian flu had been identified in Jersey and urged bird keepers to follow biosecurity measures.
He added the discovery was "not entirely surprising given the recent outbreaks in the UK and France".
Avian flu, also known as bird flu, is a type of influenza that spreads among birds.
The UK has recently seen a large number of outbreaks and incidents of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in birds across the country.
Human to human transmission of bird flu is very rare.
In Jersey, flocks of more than 30 birds need to be registered.
However, all poultry keepers are now being encouraged to register their flocks with the Government of Jersey to ensure they receive the latest updates on bird flu.