Islanders oppose new homes in Jersey village
Plans to build 77 new affordable homes on a green field in St Ouen have been met with opposition.
Hundreds of local residents say they are worried it would cause traffic, flooding and drainage problems.
Politicians are set to decide if they will support the construction in the States in March.
The Constable of St Ouen supported the development plans, saying almost 300 people were waiting for a new home in the parish.
Peter Houguez said he might have to give up his herd if the fields are lost.
He said: "My grandfather started the farm and then my father carried on when he retired, I came into it straight away after leaving school, I wanted to keep it going.
"After my dad passed away, I was the last man standing."
Mr Houguez said his career was "a way of life".
"The worst thing would be that the cows would disappear from the parish life altogether," he said.
"From the farming perspective it's absolutely crucial these fields are kept in agricultural use."
St Ouen's Constable, Richard Buchanan, said he believed the chosen fields were the best option for new and affordable homes.
"We have to decide what our priorities are and we have to trust the island plan service, those sites were scored and the two that were scored and the two sites that are being developed in St Ouen's scored the highest," he said.
Mr Buchanan noted there had been no major housing project in the parish since 2006, and that "the island has to make choices, and some of those choices are going to be uncomfortable".
Local resident Robert Blackmore has written to politicians ahead of the debate, urging them to save the field.
He said: "The housing shortage is a big problem and I think St Ouen's certainly has to do its bit, but not at the expense of good green fields when clearly we have brown zone fields around."
The Government has been approached for comment.